Water tank collapses in Bengal, video goes viral

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) A video footage of a huge overhead water tank collapsing like a pack of cards in West Bengal’s Bankura district went viral on social media on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The tank in Fatedanga under Sarenga police station gave way at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident was captured on mobile phones by some locals. Later, local television channels repeatedly telecast the footage which went viral.

Officials said the tank was constructed only two years back.

