Parts of Patna were waterlogged on Friday following heavy overnight rain, which continued through the morning.

The Municipal Corporation of Patna (MCP) is currently working to drain the water from the low lying areas which has clogged drains and inundated roads.

Meanwhile, the local MeT Department has predicted rain in Patna for the next three days.

The state capital recorded 14 cm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on Thursday to 8.30 a.m. Friday.

Heavy rain acommpanied by thunderstorm and lightning also lashed the districts of Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, West Champaran, East Champaran, Bagaha, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Supaul.

People have been aksed to take precaution while working in agricultural fields as chances of lightning strikes were very high.

