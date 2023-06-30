INDIA

Waterlogging in parts of Patna after overnight rain

NewsWire
0
0

Parts of Patna were waterlogged on Friday following heavy overnight rain, which continued through the morning.

The Municipal Corporation of Patna (MCP) is currently working to drain the water from the low lying areas which has clogged drains and inundated roads.

Meanwhile, the local MeT Department has predicted rain in Patna for the next three days.

The state capital recorded 14 cm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on Thursday to 8.30 a.m. Friday.

Heavy rain acommpanied by thunderstorm and lightning also lashed the districts of Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, West Champaran, East Champaran, Bagaha, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Supaul.

People have been aksed to take precaution while working in agricultural fields as chances of lightning strikes were very high.

2023063031663

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 accused in Muzaffarnagar riots case acquitted for lack of evidence

    Delhi court remands five in connection with extortion calls to Union...

    Those who have technology will be leaders: Rakesh Sasibhushan

    TN Guv, CM greet people on Easter day