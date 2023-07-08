Normal life was affected in the national capital on Saturday following a heavy downpour, leading to traffic congestion and waterlogging in several areas of the city, an official said.

Due to heavy rainfall, several market areas, including Connaught Place in central Delhi, witnessed flooding.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the closure of Minto Bridge for traffic due to the incessant rains and subsequent waterlogging.

Besides, waterlogging was also reported from the underpass beneath Tilak Bridge.

According to officials, waterlogging was witnessed at 56 locations, while trees have fallen in six locations and potholes formed on five roads.

Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging was witnessed on NH-48 towards Gurugram, Okhla Underpass, Tikri Border, Pandav Nagar Underpass, Khichri Pur, Under Railway Bridge on Bhairon Marg, among other roads and key routes.

Waterlogging was also seen on the carriageway from Ashram to Maharani Bagh near CNG Pump Sarai Kalen Khan on Ring Road, Sun Dial Park on Ring Road, near Nizamuddin Khatta on Ring Road (both carriageways), Sarita Vihar Chowk, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Bagga Link, in front of Timar Pur police station, Teen Murti, Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Nigam Bodh Ghat towards ISBT.

Officials said that six trees were uprooted on THE Jantar Mantar Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Amrita Shergil Marg, DDU Marg, Dhirpur Main Road and Mother Teresa Crescent while potholes formed in Sunlight Colony, Raja Puri, Bharat Darshan Park, Shadi Pur Metro Station and Buta Singh roundabout.

A senior traffic police official said that there was massive waterlogging following heavy rain since morning hours, which resulted in traffic snarls across the city.

“Calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals and waterlogging as well as uprooting of trees and potholes on the roads were received in the Traffic Control Room. Incidents of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in non-functioning of signals and manning of signalised intersections by traffic personnel to regulate traffic,” said the official.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has said that all major drains are currently operating at full capacity, resulting in an overflow of water onto the roads.

“This situation has been caused by the extremely heavy rainfall experienced today between 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. in the NDMC and surrounding areas. The NDMC officials are actively working to restore normalcy as soon as possible. This rainfall marks the first significant downpour of the season,” said an NDMC official.

As a result of the downpour, shopkeepers saw the arrival of fewer customers during the weekend, which is typically a busy shopping period.

According to the India Meteorological Department, an ‘orange’ alert has been issued for additional showers expected on Saturday, while a ‘yellow alert’ is in place for Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, has recorded a rainfall of 98.7 mm by 2.30 p.m., while the Ridge Observatory recorded 111.4 mm of rainfall.

