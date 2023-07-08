INDIA

After a substantial downpour in the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, the roads were waterlogged resulting in extensive traffic congestion, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.

Even the famous Connaught Place streets were inundated with water and people were seen walking in drenched clothes with much difficulty in semi-drowned lanes of the iconic shopping hub.

According to officials, the waterlogging was reported at Pusa Road, NH-24, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, IGI Road, Ring Road ISBT Kashmere Gate, Adhchini Red Light, Hamdard T Point, Kapashera to Rajokari Mata Din Marg, Sarita Vihar underpass, ITO Vikas Marg.

The primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 21.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am.

Meanwhile, the Ridge Observatory reported even higher precipitation, measuring 36.4 mm during the same period, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to inform commuters about the traffic situation in Delhi.

“Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere gate towards Rajghat and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Hanuman mandir Yamuna Bazar & near Nigam Bodh Ghat. Kindly avoid the stretch,” traffic cops tweeted.

“Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards PTS Malviya Nagar and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.

“Traffic is affected on Rohtak road in the carriageway from Tikri Border towards Mundka due to waterlogging,” another tweet read.

“Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to waterlogging near Bharat Darshan Park,” it said.

