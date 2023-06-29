Numerous areas experienced waterlogging and severe traffic congestion after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Thursday morning.

A senior traffic cop said that a call was received regarding waterlogging near Jamia metro station.

Similar complaints poured in from Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension, Geeta Colony Ring Road leading to Akshardham Temple, and various other areas within the city.

Additionally, officials have confirmed that a tree has been uprooted in the Kali Bari Marg in central Delhi.

Traffic was moving at a snail’s pace at ITO, Akshardham, Sarai Kale Khan, Azadpur flyover, Mehrauli among others. An ‘orange’ alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department.

The national capital woke up to a rainy morning with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting cloudy sky and light to moderate rain with thundershowers throughout the day in Delhi and its peripherals.

