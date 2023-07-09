INDIA

Waterlogging: We are working to tackle the situation, says Atishi

NewsWire
Delhi Government Minister Atishi on Sunday visited Tilak Bridge and ITO areas to inspect the waterlogging situation. 

Aitshi said that the government is prepared to tackle the situation.
“Yesterday, Delhi received 126 millimeters of rainfall within 12 hours and a total of 150 millimeters within 24 hours. The rainfall in the entire season accounts for 20% of the rainfall that occurred in the previous 24 hours.

“Our pumping stations were started only after the rain had ceased. Today, 45,000 cubic feet of water was released from the Hathini Kund Barrage.

“As a result, the water level of the Yamuna river will rise above the danger mark on July 11. Our officials are monitoring the situation closely. I will visit the area tomorrow morning,” she said.

For last two days, the entire NCR (National Capital Region) has been witnessing massive rain, which has led to severe waterlogging problems and other significant issues.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dismissed the weekly off of all government officials and instructed them to be on the ground and inspect their respective rain-hit areas.

