The federal and provincial governments welcomed a $40 million investment by VueReal Inc., a made-in-Ontario start-up located in Waterloo. This investment, supported by $10.5 million in joint funding, will boost local manufacturing, strengthen cleantech innovation and create 75 new jobs.

“VueReal’s investment is a vote of confidence in Ontario’s world-class workforce and advanced manufacturing sector,” said provincial Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

VueReal’s investment will expand the company’s operations by boosting manufacturing capacity and accelerating microLED fabrication processes. Ontario is supporting this investment with $2 million in funding provided through Invest Ontario, the province’s investment attraction agency.

The federal goverment is also supporting VueReal with $8.5 million provided through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This is the second SDTC investment in VueReal and part of a continuing collaboration that is enabling the company to create high-brightness microLED displays.

“Now is the time for ambitious climate action, and to support cleantech entrepreneurs like VueReal, who are turning vision into reality with help from today’s investments,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Our government is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these groundbreaking companies as they drive innovation and make their mark as international leaders in clean technology. We will continue to support our companies as they grow the economy and create well-paying jobs in this industry.”

Since launching in 2016, VueReal has quickly become a leader in the development and manufacturing of microLED displays and sensors. These displays are used in the aerospace, automotive and medtech sectors in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, televisions, laptops, virtual/augmented reality systems and heads-up-display instrument panels.

In 2021, manufacturing accounted for almost 660,000 jobs in Ontario and more than 10 per cent of the province’s Gross Domestic Product.

As part of the 2023 Ontario Budget, the government is planning to launch a new Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, which would provide a 10 per cent refundable Corporate Income Tax credit to help local manufacturers lower their costs, invest in workers, innovate and become more competitive.