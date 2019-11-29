Watford set to sack manager Sanchez Flores

London, Dec 1 (IANS) English Premier League side Watford are set to remove their manager Quique Sanchez Flores after their 2-1 loss to Southampton, with the club’s hierarchy meeting to decide his future, according to a BBC report.

Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia in September but under him the club has won just one of his 10 league games in charge.

They are at bottom of the Premier League on eight points after 14 games and are six points from safety.

