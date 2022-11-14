INDIA

Wave chairman Manpreet Singh Chadha, wife announce amicable separation

After two decades of being married, Wave Group chairman Manpreet Singh Chadha has announced a formal separation from his wife Sanamdeep Chadha.

The couple, who share four children together, have issued a joint statement in this regard.

While parting their ways on a cordial note, the couple have decided to co-parent their children and ensure their well-being and welfare, through this difficult time and the future.

While requesting for privacy at this difficult time, the couple have stated: “We have been married and lived together for over two decades, sharing the best moments of our lives. Waheguru gifted us with four beautiful children whose parenting we will always cherish. Due to certain differences, we have both mutually decided to part ways as husband and wife and yet continue to be co-parents to our lovely children.

“We hope to get continued love and support from our friends, families and colleagues in our respective personal and professional journeys.”

