Wave City, the first operational hi-tech city in North India, has launched yet another exciting project called ‘Eligo’ under the premium residential space.

Eligo is based on modern contemporary architectural trends and sustainable development for the new-age aspirational people seeking an urbane and balanced lifestyle.

The project is set to be launched on August 12 and the first 50 buyers will get a discount of Rs 4.5 lakh this festive season.

Eligo is an eight-floor, mid-rise, residential apartment consisting of 3 BHK+3T amenity-rich homes and each residence will give an uninterrupted view of the top spanning podium greens and parks spread over a vast landscape. The project will have a total of 384 flats.

Speaking about Eligo, C.J. Singh, COO of Wave City, said, “At Wave Group, we believe in launching timeless properties offering the highest standard of living to its residents and catering to the demand of today’s evolving customers. In the age of aspirational and opulent living, our new offering will prove as a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort amidst the lap of nature. I am hopeful that this project will repeat the success of our luxury project ‘Veridia’.”

A hallmark of exquisite interiors and excellent craftsmanship, each facility at Eligo is designed to offer its patrons an out-of-the-world experience. The residences feature clubhouse with a swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, dedicated kid’s play area, indoor and outdoor games areas, and multi-purpose hall to give an added excitement and thrill to balance the busy life. The residences are also equipped with world-class security and surveillance systems to provide enhanced safety.

Eligo features spacious homes with premium living area, seven feet long living room balcony, air-conditioning in all rooms, modular kitchen with well-designed cabinets that provide efficient and smart usage of kitchen space, UPVC sliding door with wire mesh provision, video door calling, and many other features.

The interiors of the apartments are a perfect balance of modern and traditional features with a perfect blend of nature, as the name suggest.

Surrounded by green spaces, the towers stand amid an enchanting environment wrapped with luxury and serenity and an abundant open area ushers the natural light and ventilation along with the most stunning view of the cityscape from these homes.

20220810-174402