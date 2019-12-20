‘Way to go dad’: Sourav Ganguly trolled by daughter

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Sourav Ganguly may be one of the biggest names to have ever played cricket for the country but he isn’t unlike most others when it comes to working on Sundays. The former India captain who is the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, posted an image on his Instagram handle on Sunday and in the caption said, “Hate working on a Sunday.”

His daughter Sana added salt to the wound, saying: “Guess who’s not working and in bed till 12. Way to go dad”

Ganguly has been proactive as the BCCI President with his first big contribution being ushering India’s first ever day-night Test match. The match was played against Bangladesh in November and held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, his former home ground in domestic cricket in front of sold out crowds.

