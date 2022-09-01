INDIALIFESTYLE

Ways in which you can support your wife during pregnancy

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANSlife) If you’re having a child soon, you probably have a lot of questions, concerns, and fears. According to research, a pregnant woman is more likely to have a successful, healthy, and straightforward pregnancy if her partner is experienced. So here are a few suggestions for how you can assist your partner throughout pregnancy.

A pregnancy guide for a doting partner

Both you and your partner experience joy and excitement in the first few weeks after learning the news. Then there’s the uncertainty surrounding hospital check-ups, the uncertainty surrounding working with a midwife, using the proper prenatal products, and-perhaps most importantly-consuming the proper nutrients. You can keep a notebook as your partner’s support system to keep track of all the specifics, including the nutrients and foods that need to be consumed, doctor’s appointments, and much more.

Keeping track of your partner’s nutrient and food intake

Diet and nutrition are one of the most important aspects of pregnancy. As a partner, you can ensure that your spouse has easy access to healthy, nutritious and home cooked foods that are full of necessary vitamins and minerals. Meals must ideally include equal proportions of protein, Vitamins (A, D, and, C), calcium, iron, iodine, carbohydrates, folic acid, fibres and fluids, and lastly, minerals. Medical studies suggest a pregnant woman needs to consume at least 350 to 500 extra calories a day, and the sum should include the foods stated above. Foods such as eggs, meat, green vegetables, fruits, cheese, almonds, oats, fish oil, whole grain bread, fortified cereals, and legumes are some of the best sources of nutrients and must be included in a daily diet during pregnancy.

You should keep track of which supplements might be best for your partner in addition to their diet and confirm this with an OB-GYN. Supplements are available in a wide range of forms nowadays, including candies, tablets, powders, and more. The fundamental vitamins and minerals you should search for in prenatal supplements are listed below.

Vitamin B12& Folic Acid

Magnesium and Iodine

Omega-3 DHA

Educate yourself

Your expectant partner has probably already read several prenatal and postnatal literature, combed the internet for outlandish scenarios, and kept herself up to date on every tiny movement the baby makes. It is vital for you to organise and be familiar with all the material as a partner to help ease any anxiety brought on by too much knowledge. Learn about her medical records, express interest in the infant’s wellbeing, and most importantly, ask your spouse probing questions about her feelings and progress. In general, try to observe, absorb, and respond.

When your partner expresses worries about being a new mother, don’t encourage them to “calm out.” Try to be sympathetic instead, and pay attention to what they have to say. Listen to your partner as well as your OB-GYN or your midwife (if you choose to hire one). Assist your companion in adhering to the doctor’s recommended diet, exercise, and wellness regimen.

Go the extra mile

You should be alert to when a woman needs help around the house because her body expends extra energy supporting the baby throughout the day. Find out what pregnant or postpartum goods are available online to support her on her journey. Help her get everything she requires, whether it be maternity clothing, stretch mark ointment or lotion, pillows for her bed, or supplements.

Support from a spouse may go a long way toward ensuring that a pregnancy is easy, safe, and most importantly, that both parents enjoy the entire process.

(Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220901-162802

