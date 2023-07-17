INDIA

Wazirabad water treatment plant producing 54 MGD water: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Wazirabad Water Treatment plant has started producing 54 MGD of water.

“Capacity of Wazirabad Water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it shud start working on full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24×7,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had been temporarily shut down, leading to water scarcity in certain areas.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) regulator, which was broken due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, has been fixed.

Some areas in the national capital remain submerged on Monday.

Behind the Red Fort, the water was approximately10-12 feet deep, and nearby areas such as ITO, ISBT, Rajghat, and Shanti Van were also flooded.

Near Nigam Bodh Ghat, the largest crematorium which is currently closed, the water was eight feet deep.

