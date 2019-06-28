WB entertainment industry gets new BJP-backed organisation

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) Aiming to make the Bengali film and television industry an organised sector and ensuring equal rights for all, a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed organisation has been launched here.

The Eastern India Motion Pictures and Cultural Confederation (EIMPCC) was launched on Saturday evening in the presence of West Bengal BJP President and Vice President Dilip Ghosh and Jaiprakash Majumdaar, respuectively.

However, eminent designer Agnimitra Paul, who recently joined the BJP and was appointed as the President of the newly formed body, stressed on the apolitical nature of the organisation.

“This platform belongs to everyone working in the cultural fields including films, television, theatre and so on. There will be no interference and be assured that all problems in the entertainment industry will be dealt with. If needed, the matters will be taken to Delhi,” Ghosh said before a gathering of hundreds of artists and technicians.

Stressing on the EIMPCC’s focus on genuine talents, Paul said: “Talented artists are not getting work till they are becoming ‘yes-men’ while many are getting opportunities due to political connections. But our organisation is completely apolitical. We won’t give work to people, but will stand by them in times of need”.

Without naming the Trinamool Congress, she said currently “there wass a lot of interference from a political party” and on many occasions filmmakers are instructed to take particular artists they recommend.

Paul condemned the current practices of the industry where “there is no liberty”. She mentioned that she will see to the issues of non-payment, shutting down of single screens and so on.

“I repeat that we have no colour and many political parties have endorsed our work, seeing our honesty and integrity towards our work.”

It is the organisation’s aim to see that the members of the industry get benefits like health insurance, extra payment for over time and provident fund, Paul added.

Director Sanghamitra Chaudhuri, who is the vice Chairperson of EIMPCC, said it should be a collective fight against corrupt practices.

Actor George Baker, one of the two nominated Anglo-Indian members of the Lok Sabha, became nostalgic while vouching for unity among the artists and technicians. He said everyone working in front and behind the camera should get their due respect.

Trinamool leaders Aroop Biswas and his brother Swarup Biswas hold key positions in existing bodies Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI).

Speaking on the occasion, Jaiprakash Majumdaar said their party wants a change and bring back the halycon days of the Bengali film industry which has been enriched by the creations of legendary directors like Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray.

He said that they will see to end of the dominance of Biswas brothers.

Negating Trinamool’s allegations against the BJP for politicising the entertainment industry, Paul said: “We are trying to break the existing political practices here and BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Jaiprakash Majumdaar have endorsed us and rendered their support.”

