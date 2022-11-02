INDIA

WBBPE says unable to give certificates for 2014, 2017 teacher’s eligibility test

Despite the Calcutta High Court’s insistence, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has expressed its inability to provide certificates to candidates appearing in the primary teachers’ eligibility tests in 2014 and 2017.

At a meeting between the counsel of WBBPE and the petitioners demanding certificates with break-up of marks for 2014 and 2017, the board representative clearly communicated that providing certificates to all the candidates who appeared in the primary teachers’ eligibility tests in 2014 and 2017 will not be possible before November 14 this year when fresh written examinations for primary teachers’ recruitment will be conducted.

However, Bikram Bandopadhyay, one of the counsel for the petitioners, who met the current WBBPE President Gautam Pal, told media persons that the board authorities have assured intimating the candidates who appeared for the primary teachers’ eligibility tests in 2014 and 2017 about the marks obtained by them then.

Several petitioners, who appeared for the primary teachers’ eligibility test in 2014 and 2017, alleged even after so many years, they are yet to receive the certificates on this count and hence, they are unable to get a break-up of the marks they secured in the examinations. The petitioners claimed that if their clients get the certificates for 2014 and 2017 examinations, they would be able to know whether they have qualified for direct interview or will have to appear for a fresh written test. Hence, they are insisting on the issuance of certificates before the last date of application.

As per the WBBPE rules, anyone who has qualified in the written test before can appear directly for the interview and such candidates need not appear for fresh written examination.

On Tuesday, a single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay advised the WBBPE counsel to immediately arrange a meeting with the counsel of the petitioners on this count, if possible, on Tuesday only, and find out ways. Accordingly, the meeting was scheduled.

