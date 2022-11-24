West Bengal government has challenged the decision of the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench to summon the state education secretary, Manish Jain to be present at the court on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam.

The state government sent an email application to the office of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice on Wednesday night, requesting the latter to form a division bench and hear the state government’s plea before the scheduled time of Jain’s appearance at Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s court on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to identify the masterminds who were trying to influence the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to protect the interests of those who were illegally appointed as teachers in state-run schools against some considerations.

He asked the CBI to submit a report to his court on this count within seven days following which the court will decide future course of action.

While passing the order, Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the state education secretary Manish Jain to be present at his court by Thursday morning.

However, state government sources said that the administration is against Jain appearing at the court and hence it has quickly sent an email petition to the office of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice so that a division bench can hear the matter before the scheduled time of Jain’s presence at court.

Justice Gangopadhyay also questioned the roles of certain ministers of West Bengal in protecting the interest of illegally-appointed teachers.

“The roles of certain agents, certain people acting as spokespersons and some ministers are disgraceful in this matter. I can name a few of them who are publicly giving assurances that the services of none will be terminated,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

