INDIA

WBSSC scam: CBI files fresh charge sheet naming 12 persons

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh chargesheet at a special court in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, naming a total of 12 persons.

Out of the 12 persons, six are former WBSSC officials and the other six are private persons.

The first name is that of Santi Prasad Sinha, the former Convenor of WBSSC’s screening committee, which is perceived to be the epicenter of the scam. The second name is of former WBSSC Secretary, Ashok Kumar Saha, and is followed by former WBSSC President, Subiresh Bhattacharya and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s (WBBSE) former President, Kalyanmoy Ganguly. All four of them are in judicial custody now. Bhattacharya is also the former Vice Chancellor of the University of North Bengal.

Two former programme officers of the WBSSC, namely Parna Bose and Samarjit Acharya, are the remaining two officials named.

The six private persons named in the charge sheet are Prasanna Kumar Roy, Pradip Singh, Jnui Das, Azad Ali Mirza, Imam Momin and Rohit Kumar Jha, and all are perceived by the CBI to have acted as middlemen in the entire scam.

Roy is married to the nice of the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, who is also in judicial custody now on the same charges.

On September 30, the CBI submitted its first charge sheet in the WBSSC scam where it detailed on how Partha Chatterjee acted as the principal mastermind behind the conspiracy. On September 19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first charge sheet in the scam, in which it mentioned former minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee as the prime accused in the scam.

20221025-212006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    My voice is just a vehicle and I like breaking conventions:...

    30 Leading South Asian artists

    Manipur govt to publish white paper on prohibition: CM

    ‘KBC 14’: Jaya left Big B puzzled with her question