The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh chargesheet at a special court in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, naming a total of 12 persons.

Out of the 12 persons, six are former WBSSC officials and the other six are private persons.

The first name is that of Santi Prasad Sinha, the former Convenor of WBSSC’s screening committee, which is perceived to be the epicenter of the scam. The second name is of former WBSSC Secretary, Ashok Kumar Saha, and is followed by former WBSSC President, Subiresh Bhattacharya and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s (WBBSE) former President, Kalyanmoy Ganguly. All four of them are in judicial custody now. Bhattacharya is also the former Vice Chancellor of the University of North Bengal.

Two former programme officers of the WBSSC, namely Parna Bose and Samarjit Acharya, are the remaining two officials named.

The six private persons named in the charge sheet are Prasanna Kumar Roy, Pradip Singh, Jnui Das, Azad Ali Mirza, Imam Momin and Rohit Kumar Jha, and all are perceived by the CBI to have acted as middlemen in the entire scam.

Roy is married to the nice of the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, who is also in judicial custody now on the same charges.

On September 30, the CBI submitted its first charge sheet in the WBSSC scam where it detailed on how Partha Chatterjee acted as the principal mastermind behind the conspiracy. On September 19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first charge sheet in the scam, in which it mentioned former minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee as the prime accused in the scam.

