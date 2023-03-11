INDIA

WBSSC scam: CM’s niece, minister’s brother in list of terminated staff

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published a list 842 non-teaching staff in the Group-C category of different state-run schools whose services have been terminated following an order from a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Of the names figuring in the list, two names are currently in focus as they are relatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Minister Srikanta Mahata.

The 155th name on the list is that of Bristy Mukherjee (Roll number: 16081601032464) posted the at Bolpur High School in Birbhum district. It is learnt that she is a niece of the Chief Minister and her father Nihar Mukherjee happens to be the maternal cousin of the Mamata Banerjee.

Admitting about the family ties, Nihar Mukherjee told medi persons that his connections with the administrative head of the state are extremely limited these days.

He also claimed that his daughter resigned from the services soon after she joined work for treatment purposes.

Similarly, the 284th name on the list is that of Khokan Mahata (Roll number: 46081616066084) posted at Baita Sri Gopal High School in Jhargram, West Midnapore district.

It is learnt that Khokan Mahata is the younger brother of Srikanta Mahata.

The Trinamool Congress has not commented on the development on grounds of the matter being a decision of the Calcutta High Court.

The BJP’s national vice president and party MP, Dilip Ghosh, said that these two names were just the tip of the iceberg of corruption in the education sector of the state.

“Probably there are many more in the list having close relations with ministers and heavyweight ruling party leaders,” Ghosh added.

