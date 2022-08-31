The Enforce Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed a special ED court that a company with Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee as its director was used to channelise the funds accumulated in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

ED counsel Phiroze Edulji said the name of the company is Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited. While Arpita Mukherjee is one of the two directors in the company, the other director is her sister’s husband, Kalyan Dhar.

Edulji informed the court that initially the company’s share price was Rs 10 apiece, which skyrocketed to Rs 1,000 per share within a very short span of time.

According to Edulji, these are clear indications that the share price of the company was inflated artificially by channelising the proceeds of the WBSSC scam which amounted to around RS 2.70 crore.

As per records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company’s authorised share capital is Rs 1,400,000 and its paid-up capital is Rs 1,360,000. As per ROC records, the company is involved in non-specified wholesale business.

The company’s registered address is 19 Nawab Abdul Latif Street, Belgharia, North 24 Parganas, the same as Arpita Mukherjee’s flat from where the ED had recovered huge amount of cash and gold.

The company’s annual general meeting (AGM) was last held on November 30, 2021 and as per records, its balancesheet was last filed on March 31, 2021.

20220831-231804