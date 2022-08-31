INDIA

WBSSC Scam: Company with Arpita as director used to channelise funds, claims ED

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforce Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed a special ED court that a company with Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee as its director was used to channelise the funds accumulated in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

ED counsel Phiroze Edulji said the name of the company is Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited. While Arpita Mukherjee is one of the two directors in the company, the other director is her sister’s husband, Kalyan Dhar.

Edulji informed the court that initially the company’s share price was Rs 10 apiece, which skyrocketed to Rs 1,000 per share within a very short span of time.

According to Edulji, these are clear indications that the share price of the company was inflated artificially by channelising the proceeds of the WBSSC scam which amounted to around RS 2.70 crore.

As per records of the Registrar of Companies (ROC) under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company’s authorised share capital is Rs 1,400,000 and its paid-up capital is Rs 1,360,000. As per ROC records, the company is involved in non-specified wholesale business.

The company’s registered address is 19 Nawab Abdul Latif Street, Belgharia, North 24 Parganas, the same as Arpita Mukherjee’s flat from where the ED had recovered huge amount of cash and gold.

The company’s annual general meeting (AGM) was last held on November 30, 2021 and as per records, its balancesheet was last filed on March 31, 2021.

20220831-231804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN police arrest youth for raping, impregnating minor girl

    Don’t step out unless necessary, says Goa CM as red alert...

    RTI applicant admonished for filing identical pleas in Punjab

    7 charred to death as bus catches fire after collision in...