At a time when a number of current and former top officials of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) officials are under CBI radar over irregular recruitment, a section of conscience-driven associates of the same organisation have been silently helping in the probe process by providing information and supporting documents.

The second category of the WBSSC employees surfaced when a number of WBSSC applicants started agitation alleging massive irregularities and under-the-table money transfer in the recruitment process, as per Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources.

Some of these helpful employees silently contacted few agitators and handed over some crucial documents relating to the alleged irregularities. On receiving these documents, the agitators were encouraged to file petitions in the Calcutta High Court regarding it leading to a CBI probe following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Recently, the CBI asked some petitioners as to what prompted them to file petitions at the Calcutta High Court. It was then that role of the ethics-driven section of WBSSC associates came out.

In due course, the documents supplied by them became crucial elements in probe on the same issue by the Calcutta High Court- appointed judicial committee headed by retired justice Ranjit Kumar Bag. It is the first probe body to point out that the screening committee appointed by erstwhile state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee was illegal.

The probe panel also highlighted that the screening committee was mainly responsible in giving appointments to ineligible candidates through merit list fudging and other related irregularities.

And now, these same documents are coming handy for the CBI sleuths who are carrying forward their investigation further.

“Now, the Enforcement Directorate will also be probing the same irregularities and we are sure that these same documents will come handy in their probe process too. The role of these morality-driven sections of the WBSSC employees will remain unsung for obvious reasons. But probably the irregularities would never have surfaced had they not come forward silently and taken the first step to establish the truth,” said a CBI official, on condition of anonymity.

He also said the most crucial information and documents that were revealed was the existence of the scanned signatures of the commission’s regional chairmen in the server of WBSSC office, which were later used in the recommendation letters of ineligible candidates.

