The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids on different offices of a coaching institute in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe on the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Besides conducting raids at the offices of the Minerva Educational and Welfare Society, the central agency sleuths also raided the residence of its owner, Tapas Kumar Mondal, who happens to a close aide of Trinamool Congress legislator and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Presdient, Manik Bhattacharya, who is currently in the ED custody for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Raids and search operations were also conducted at the offices of two other entities owned and managed by Mondal, namely Kamakhya Balak Ashram and Kamakhya Institute of Education.

ED sources said that Minerva Educational and Welfare Society used to conduct different job-oriented certificate courses and the central agency suspects that, in reality, this institute might have worked as a bridge between the ineligible candidates and those entertaining in teachers’ recruitment irregularities both in WBSSC and WBJEE.

It is learnt that the central agency sleuths also questioned Mondal and his family for long on Saturday. The sleuths also seized several documents from the offices they raided. However, the ED sleuths were tight-lipped on the subjects on which Mondal and his family members were questioned.

