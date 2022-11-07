Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court while hearing a matter related to the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam on Monday, observed that he was unhappy with the functioning of some members of the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the CBI probing the case.

Justice Gangopadhyay also observed that if necessary for the sake of speedy investigation some members of the SIT will have to be changed.

However, Justice Gangopadhyay did not specify the names of the members of the SIT whose performance he was unhappy with.

The SIT in the matter is being headed by Dharamveer Singh, a superintendent rank officer, with two deputy superintendent officers, namely Satyendra Singh and K.C. Rishinamul. The other three members of the SIT are Imran Ashique, Somnath Biswas and Malay Das, with all three of them in the ranks of inspectors. The matter will be continued to be heard in the post- lunch session of the court.

On June 17 this year, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the CBI to form a special investigation team to probe the WBSSC scam. He also ordered that the SIT will function under the monitoring of the Calcutta High Court and also directed that none of the members of the SIT can be transferred before the investigation process in the case was over without the permission of the court.

Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay observed in the court that at times he wondered whether the real masterminds behind the teacher recruitment scam will be nabbed during his lifetime. After that his observations on Monday about the functioning of some members of the SIT has created further ripples.

