The CBI has traced the names of some more middlemen involved in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) from the two mobile phones of Prasanna Roy, who is under arrest in connection with the case.

Initially, the CBI sleuths suspected that Roy, a relative of former Education Minister and the main accused in the case, Partha Chatterjee, was himself an ordinary middleman in the game.

However, CBI sources said that after preliminary investigation, it has been found that Roy used to operate through his own chain of middlemen, whose work was to establish contact between the undeserving candidates and the scamsters in WBSSC. His area of operations was mainly Kolkata, and adjacent South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts.

“We have seized two mobile phones of Roy. From these phones, we have traced some WhatsApp conversations with certain individuals that clearly hint at the middlemen angle in the entire scam. From the conversations recovered, it is apparent that Roy was running a chain of middlemen,” a CBI official said.

He also said the investigating officers will shortly summon the people whose names were found in Roy’s phones for questioning.

The agency sleuths suspect that there are other middlemen involved in the entire racket in other pockets of the state.

Roy is under CBI custody till September 5.

