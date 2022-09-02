INDIA

WBSSC Scam: Names of more middlemen emerge from Prasanna Roy’s cellphone

NewsWire
0
0

The CBI has traced the names of some more middlemen involved in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) from the two mobile phones of Prasanna Roy, who is under arrest in connection with the case.

Initially, the CBI sleuths suspected that Roy, a relative of former Education Minister and the main accused in the case, Partha Chatterjee, was himself an ordinary middleman in the game.

However, CBI sources said that after preliminary investigation, it has been found that Roy used to operate through his own chain of middlemen, whose work was to establish contact between the undeserving candidates and the scamsters in WBSSC. His area of operations was mainly Kolkata, and adjacent South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts.

“We have seized two mobile phones of Roy. From these phones, we have traced some WhatsApp conversations with certain individuals that clearly hint at the middlemen angle in the entire scam. From the conversations recovered, it is apparent that Roy was running a chain of middlemen,” a CBI official said.

He also said the investigating officers will shortly summon the people whose names were found in Roy’s phones for questioning.

The agency sleuths suspect that there are other middlemen involved in the entire racket in other pockets of the state.

Roy is under CBI custody till September 5.

20220902-223603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Engineering student in Hyderabad dies of drug overdose

    Driver charred to death as ambulance catches fire in UP

    Robin Sharma says, “Heroism is the root of all success, joyfulness...

    Terror outfits looking for new routes to infiltrate J&K, Intel agencies...