As the Supreme Court upheld the order for the termination of services of 1,911 non-teaching staff of Group D category employed illegally in different state-run schools in West Bengal, proofs of massive irregularities through tampering of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets in Group C category of non-teaching staff surfaced at the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) informed the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that there were rampant differences between the marks noted on the OMR sheets and that noted in the commission’s servers for a number of candidates appearing for the written examination for Group C posts.

The WBSSC also admitted that without the involvement of some commission insiders, such irregularity would not have been possible.

As per the commission’s estimates, such irregularities have been detected in 3,478 OMR sheets used in written examinations in case of Group C recruitment.

Justice Gangopadhyay, after hearing the commission’s submission, directed the latter to immediately upload and publish these MOR sheets in question on its website. He also directed it to complete the process by March 9.

In fact, Justice Gangopadhyay also expressed surprise over the commission’s submission on this count. “Probably, Subiresh Bhattacharya has a lot to say about this rampant irregularity since it took place during his tenure as the Chairman of the commission.A Central Bureau of Investigation should immediately interrogate Bhattacharya in the matter,” he observed.

