INDIA

WBSSC scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order for CBI probe

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Calcutta High Court division bench order, which upheld a single-judge’s direction for a CBI probe into the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that earlier this week a single-judge of the high court had prima facie held that the application filed by the commission was a benami application and sought to know who drafted the same.

Singhvi contended that the secretary of the education department has been summoned by the high court for examination. He added that the single bench of high court directed the CBI probe to find out whose brainchild was the application and who was pulling the strings.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, was informed that though the commission sought liberty to withdraw the petition, however, the high court did not permit it, and ordered a CBI probe on the origins of the application.

After hearing Singhvi’s submissions, the top court stayed the high court order directing CBI investigation into who was brain behind the commission’s application seeking to protect services of illegally appointed candidates by creating supernumerary posts.

The top court also stayed the high court order directing the personal appearance of West Bengal principal secretary Manish Jain.

The single judge bench of the High Court had directed the CBI to submit a report within the next seven days, to decide on the next course of action and the Principal Secretary of West Bengal was also asked to appear in court. The state government challenged this order before the division bench of the high court, which upheld the single-judge with regard to the fresh CBI probe. The West Bengal government moved the apex court challenging this order.

20221125-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 19% arms in poll-bound Manipur yet to be deposited

    With AAP in Punjab, what will happen to Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal...

    K’taka launches program to enable women who seek return to work

    Aparshakti’s ‘Balle Ni Balle’ featuring Dhanashree is Gen-Z’s break-up song