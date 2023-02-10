West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday started the process of termination or cancellation of appointments of illegally appointed non- teaching staff in Group-D category by publishing the names of 2,819 such candidates on its website.

Out of the 2,819 candidates, 1,911 individuals had received appointment letters or were employed in different state-run schools in the state. In the case of these candidates, the WBSSC will either withdraw their appointment letters or will terminate them from their services.

In case of the remaining 908, who are either on the waiting list or have not been issued appointment letters, the WBSSC will not progress further with their appointments.

On Friday afternoon, WBSSC updated the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay about the beginning of the process on this count.

Justice Gangopadhyay gave an ultimatum to the former chairman of WBSSC Subiresh Bhattacharya, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the teaching and non- teaching staff recruitment irregularities scam to speak out to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investing the scam.

“I ask Subiresh Bhattacharya to name the masterminds of such illegal recruitment under whose instructions a scam of such a magnitude took place. Name those who are behind the scam,” Justice Gangopadhyay said in the court on Friday. He also observed that, if necessary, the family members of Bhattacharya will be given central armed forces security cover.

Justice Gangopadhyay also gave a free-hand to the CBI to take the illegally appointed candidates in custody and interrogate them to identify the persons whom they gave money for jobs.

