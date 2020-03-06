WC loss not end for India, they’ll be back: Lee

Melbourne, March 9 (IANS) Former Australia speedster Brett Lee feels India’s downfall in the Women’s T20 World Cup final is “not the end for them” and they will be coming back stronger in the times to come.

A record-breaking attendance for a women’s cricket match of 86,174 watched on as Australia downed first-time finalists India by 85 runs at the MCG on Sunday.

“As for India, it was a disappointing night for them but they’ll certainly be back — this is not the end for them, this is just the start,” Lee wrote in his column for the ICC.

“They’d never played in a final before and we saw in Melbourne how vital that experience is, it takes a long time to get settled and by the time they did, unfortunately the game was gone.”

Playing in front of a crowd like that takes plenty of getting used to so they’ll be better for it, and should take a lot of heart from the way they played in Australia,” he added.

India had defeated Australia in the opening game of the tournament. However, they failed to replicate that performance as they were outplayed by the defending champions in all the three disciplines of the game in the final.

Lee further said it was tough for him seeing teenage sensation Shafali Verma in tears after the match. Shafali scored 163 runs coming at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 158.25 in the tournament.

However, she didn’t have the best of days in the final as she dropped a catch in the very first over of the game and then could manage just two runs with the bat.

“I really felt for Shafali Verma at the end, it was tough seeing her in tears but she should be very proud of the way she’s performed in Australia,” said Lee.

“To come out here and face your first tournament head-on is testament to her talent and mental strength, and she’s only going to get better from here.

“When you drop a chance, the one thing you want is another one and unfortunately she didn’t get it, but she’ll learn from this experience and come back stronger.

“Moments like this can define you in a positive way — it’s never about what happens, it’s about how you respond to it and Shafali has proven she can cope with anything. Don’t be surprised to see her put a big score on the Aussies the next time they play,” he added.

