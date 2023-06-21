Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has said that Telangana will oppose any attempt to impose Hindi.

“We will break any Hindi imposition rules,” said Kavitha, who is daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

She was addressing Telangana Sahitya Sabha on Wednesday. Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, stated the Telangana movement was carried forward with the slogan that it is not only important to achieve Telangana but also to preserve our culture and traditions.

She said that Hindi is a beautiful language and her favorite language too. The words in Hindi songs are amazing. “As literature lovers, we will adore literature in the Hindi language, but if someone sets rules imposing Hindi, we will break the rules,” she said.

“In the context of such strange developments taking place in the country, we need to travel from the limited perspective of Telangana to the broader perspective of Indianness. Telangana Jagruti was transformed into Bharat Jagruti as a part of that, a said Kavitha, who is prudent of Bharat Jagruthi.

Telangana Sahitya Sabha has started under the chairmanship of Kavitha. On this occasion, she conferred Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar Vishishta Sahitya Puraskar-2023 on Acharya N Gopi.

Kavitha said that except for Telangana, no state in the country pays salaries and honors artists. She pointed out that the Telangana government has established an organization called Kala Sarathi and it is honoring more than 530 artists by paying salaries.

