New Delhi, July 17 (IANSlife) The monsoon is here to bring some respite from the oppressive heat. Your needs also change with the weather, and the joy of unboxing brand-new supplies is always welcome! IANSlife curates the most recent launches from the lifestyle industry to welcome the season.

Deep dive to explore some treats:

NIVEA India’s all-new Deo Roll-On range

Research suggests that around 75 per cent of urban Indian women aged between 23-30 years remove underarm hair once or twice a month, 7/10 of women do it themselves. Present hair removal routines can also lead to rough and patchy underarms that can undermine one’s self-confidence ultimately reflecting in one’s clothing choices and inhibiting their freedom of expression. Reinforcing its skincare expertise, two new variants to its Deo Roll-On range –Radiance and Fine Fragrance which are available in both spray and deo roll-on formats.

Go Bananas with a delish body care range by Plum Body Lovin’

If you are a minion fanatic and like all things sweet, the latest collection by Plum Bodylovin’ is sure to get you exhilarating! A collaboration with Universal, this limited edition pack is a true delight for those on the lookout for fab-smelling body care! The sweet fleeting notes of bananas with the most appealing packaging will take you to a gummy banana paradise, a body care combo that is so fruity and yum, you won’t be able to resist!

Priced at Rs 1455/- Shop here.

The Lakme 9To5 Primer + Matte Liquid Lip Color!

The Lakme 9To5 Primer + Matte Liquid Lip Color, which is soon to be your one-stop-solution for a velvet matte lip look that gives you a gorgeous creaseless finish and lasts all day. Launching in a wide spectrum of shades across mauve, red, nude, and pink hues, the range features 15 stunning lip colours that are highly pigmented, lightweight, waterproof, transfer-proof, and crease-free. With a 24-hour long stay in a single application, now you can effortlessly transition from office to party or brunch to dinner! Let watermelons radiate your best glow this monsoon

A common mistake that most people make is to abandon their sunscreens as soon as the monsoons come into play. Although the sun is barely visible, harmful UV rays can still easily penetrate and damage your precious skin to cause photoaging and discoloration. Even when indoors, protection from harmful blue lights that induce premature aging, makes sunscreens a non-negotiable necessity. It is, thus, imperative to pick a non-sticky fast-absorbing sunscreen, one that suits your skin’s seasonal requirements.

Say goodbye to stickiness with Aqualogica’s Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen that brings exactly what your skin has been searching for! Lightweight and Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, fragrance-free, and colour-free, the Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen is here to master protection this monsoon.

Vogue Eyewear VO5422

Sunglasses are undeniably the perfect accessories that take your entire outfit up a notch! No matter the style you choose, they add the perfect finishing touch to beat the heat, provide sun protection, and add that touch of glam and fashion appeal. Therefore get ready with Vogue Eyewear to bring in that much-needed quirk to any look. #LetsVogue

Priced at Rs 5390/- Available at all leading stores and online portals like Titan Eyeplus, Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, TataCliq, and Sunglass Hut.

Power Gummies’ Blessful Sleep gummies

Power Gummies has recently launched Their “Blessful Sleep Gummies” the hustle and bustle of life, makes us forget that we all need a recharge. Not just with quarterly vacations, but every day. Old generations who have been fed and slept well, look younger than people below their age. Power Gummies Blessful Sleep for beauty is what you need to explore a revived night-time care regime. These gummies are crafted with handpicked ingredients like Passiflora Extract, Naturally extracted Melatonin, and Vitamin B6. The delightful taste of passion fruit, you can’t resist. Blessful Sleep Gummies will not only help you swiftly drift into a sounder good night’s sleep but also repairs your skin while you drool. The one who will take these Gummies will get flawless skin and super-relaxed “You” every morning!

SunScoop Invisible Sunscreen

SunScoop Invisible Sunscreen is an ultra-thin, translucent gel that moisturises, protects, and gives your skin a gorgeous, natural finish. It’s a chemical sunscreen with an SPF of 40 that resists sweat and water. The silicone-like texture of SunScoop Invisible Sunscreen makes it suitable for use as a foundation base. All skin types can use it, and it offers the skin an undetectable finish while shielding it from damaging UV rays, blue light, pollution, and coral reef dangers.

Pregnant women and new mothers can safely use SunScoop Invisible Sunscreen, however, always consult with the doctor first.

Price: Rs. 1350/- onwards available here

Matterrific lipstick by Plum

Say Hello to your favourite new “lippie”, Matterrific Lipstick – a terrific blend of Shea Butter, Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil, Macadamia Nut Oil, Avocado Oil & Vitamin E – it’s truly skin loving! Matte finish, intensely moisturising, and extremely lightweight, this lipstick is free from known toxins like talc, parabens, phthalates, and is also 100 percent vegan & cruelty-free like all makeup products by Plum.

A palette of highly pigmented shades handpicked to suit all Indian skin tones, this range comes in 10 playful shades. It’s carefully formulated to give you an easy glide, soft-touch finish, and rich pigment.

Priced at Rs 499/- Available on all retail store and Plumgoodness.com

Adidas India launches a new range of walking shoes

Adidas launches a new category of walking shoes starting from INR 2499. Walking has become India’s preferred form of physical activity and to cater to this emerging trend, Adidas has conceptualized and created its walking range with superior technology and at highly competitive price points for the Indian consumer. The versatility of this range makes it perfect for anyone looking for an all-day comfort shoe.

Available in men’s and women’s sizes starting from Rs 2499/- at Adidas.co.in and select retail stores.

Limited-edition Staple X Fossil Collection by Fossil

Introducing STAPLE x Fossil – a new watch collaboration designed in partnership with iconic streetwear brand STAPLE, helmed by creative icon and streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple. Inspired by iconic watches from the Fossil archives and the concept of time itself, this limited-edition collection is a nod to the history of both brands and the element of discovery for the next generation of collectors. The watch builds upon elements of the archival Fossil Sundial and Hologram watches with an egg-shaped case designed to appear as if the watch was excavated from the Earth.

Visit Fossil.in, STAPLEpigeon.com, and Hypebeast’s online and New York HBX storefronts to shop STAPLE x Fossil

Stay Refreshed and Rejuvenated All Day Long with Nykaa Wanderlust Roll-On Deodorants

Worried about sweaty underarms while travelling? Fret-not as Nykaa Wanderlust launches Roll On Deos in three refreshing variants – French Lavender, Mediterranean Sea Salt, and Country Rose that promise to keep your skin clean, provide long-lasting freshness, and help combat body odour. Infused with mesmerising scents, these Roll On Deos will take you back in time to your favourite travel escapades.

Nykaa Wanderlust Roll-On Deodorants are priced at INR 299 for 50 ML and will be available on the Nykaa website/app and in stores across India.

Jaipur Rugs’ Brahmaand collection

Inspired by a series of original watercolour paintings by designer Ashiesh Shah, the ‘Brahmaand’ collection by Jaipur Rugs turns humankind’s ceaseless search for cosmic relevance and age-old questions of greater designs into thought-provoking visual art with an inventive line of luxurious hand-knotted carpets. Through the enduring transient craft of rug weaving, the collection styles a never before seen concoction of celestial elements, history, and craftsmanship. Capturing the mysteries of starlit night skies through its gradients and textures, Bhramaand’s deep indigo-hued rugs draw inspiration from ancient Indian science and mysticism. Its unique primitive shapes and organic forms pay homage to the civilisation’s larger-than-life past. Precise gultarashi molds the rug pile like troughs and crests of space-time, while timeless motifs and constellations crafted with intricate zardosi embroidery paint discourses of chaos and calm, being and non-being, illusion, and reality; of the bhram and the brahmaand, while beckoning to a world far out of our reach. With the careful processes of picking, hand-carding, and the spinning of wool into fine yarn, it’s meticulous weaving into rugs by skilled Indian artisans, and more than 18 finishing processes to ensure the highest quality, Brahmaand paints a picture of the infinite universe in living spaces. Press, Dab, Done! with the all-new Legit Matte Talc-Free Compact by Plum

Meet the all-new, talc-free compact powder by Plum which is lightweight, lends a soft-matte finish and has SPF15 to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Legit Matte Compact, smoothens & evens out skin tone, giving you just the coverage needed. It is available in 5 shades that are suitable for all Indian skin tones.

Priced at Rs 525/- Available on all retail Store and Plumgoodness.com

Say hello to hydrated skin with the all-new Skin Smoothening Face Gel from Phy

Troubled with dry and rough skin? Well, bid adieu to bad skin days, with the all-new Skin Smoothening Face Gel from Phy- 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free. A product that hydrates, moisturises and repairs dry skin, giving it a younger looking feel, while reducing fine lines & wrinkles. It also evens out skin tone, leaving the skin feeling smooth, revitalised and nourished!

Formulated with the intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, moisturising Argan Oil and nourishing Niacinamide, this lightweight face gel is your holy grail. The Coffee Extracts detoxes your skin & reduces signs of aging. So much Goodness in one product will be hooked!

Priced at Rs 525/- for 60gm Shop here.

Manetain’s Hair Product

At Manetain, they offer products like Soft Moisturising Shampoo among other products formulated with natural and green ingredients like Baobab protein, seaweed extract, aloe vera extract and marshmallow extract for healthy-looking hair.

Available here.

Kama Ayurveda’s Eladi Hydrating Light Cream

Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading authentic Ayurvedic beauty brand, launches a new lightweight and non-greasy cream, Eladi Hydrating Light Cream. Inspired by ancient Ayurvedic texts, coupled with Light Emulsion Technology, the cream provides moisture to the skin, without leaving it greasy, while a natural emollient base leaves a soft, smooth and nourished feel.

Shop from the comfort of your home on www.kamaayurveda.com or at Kama Ayurveda stores across India. Priced at Rs 795 for 12ml and 1595 for 30ml.

Jade Forest and artist Param Sahib collaborate for Beauty In Diversity

Jade Forest collaborates with Param Sahib, an artist, designer, and illustrator known for his quirky, offbeat design sensibilities, to create a one-of-a-kind limited edition label that embodies India. The label is dedicated to India’s soul, its many colours, components, and hues that define our diversity. The idea behind this collaboration is simple: differences should encourage diversity rather than divide it.

These limited edition bottles are priced at Rs 99/-, Available exclusively on the Jade Forest website.

#OwnYourBeautyLook with SUGAR Cosmetics’ Contour De Force Eyes and Face Palette

Whether you’re a glam girl or a minimalist, the SUGAR Contour De Force Eyes and Face Palette is here to help you create any look imaginable. With shades so buttery and soft, that you won’t have to spend hours blending them out. Be it subtle and nude makeup or bold and feisty with a splash of colour, we’ve got you covered with this eyes & face palette that comes in luxurious travel-friendly packaging for gorgeous looks on the go.

Priced at Rs 1099/- each. Available in Warm Win for light-to-medium skin tones and Pink Pro for medium-to-deep skin tones.

Athleisure Brand CAVA is now available on Meolaa

The inclusive, purpose-driven and most generationally relevant platform Meolaa has announced the launch of the indigenous athleisure brand CAVA on its marketplace. With the introduction of a wide variety of products such as joggers, sweatshirts, crop tops, hoodies and sports bras, the association with CAVA helps enhance Meolaa’s inclusive athleisure category. The partnership will help deliver a unique e-commerce experience for consumers by providing alternatives to fast fashion brands that evoke a sense of mindfulness towards conscious consumption.

Available on Meolaa

Chogori India Retail Limited (CIRL) launched India’s largest Columbia Sportswear Flagship Store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Chogori India Retail Limited (CIRL) opened doors to the flagship store of Columbia Sportswear at 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The launch evening witnessed the presence of Ms. Priyanka Mangesh Mohite, the first Indian woman to climb Mt. Annapurna, Mt. Makalu, Mt.Everest, Kanchenjunga, and Mt. Lhotse!

Nesterra Launches A Series Of Bespoke & Luxurious Collections Designed To Feature The Contemporary ‘YOU’

After a successful brand launch last year, Nesterra, a premium home furnishings brand in the upholstery and drapery segment from the house of Sutlej Textiles & Industries, announces the launch of its newest collections at the Indian Home Furnishing (IHF) Expo 2022 in Delhi. Inspired by nature and coupled with modern & contemporary designs, with 12 collections already in the market, the brand is all set to launch the next set of 8 new collections featuring a wide range of versatile Nesterra fabrics.

Lenovo’s new range of Yoga and Legion laptops are fueled with the power to Create & Play

Lenovo has unveiled its next generation jewel crafted Yoga series; the battle ready Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops, in India, empowering consumers to Do More, Their Way.

Launched at the #ExperienceSmarter event: Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. All laptops are equipped with 12th generation Intel® Core processor, faster graphics, improved battery performance, and sustainable design to further Lenovo’s Smarter Innovation for consumers.

The Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Gaming laptops is available for pre order from Lenovo.com & Lenovo Exclusive stores. The laptops will be available across all online & offline channel partners including Amazon India from Prime Day on 23rd July 2022.

Nykaa launches cult K-Beauty Brand Saturday Skin in India

Nykaa, the country’s leading Beauty & Lifestyle Destination, launches iconic K-Beauty Brand, Saturday Skin on its platform. Bridging the gap between scientific research and innovation with natural ingredients, Saturday Skin is bringing you the extremely sought-after ideals of K-Beauty to India, through their range of cutting-edge skincare products.

Have you ever caught yourself dreaming of that perfect glass skin or skin that is radiant sans any makeup? Want that feeling of being well-rested to always reflect on your face? Saturday Skin is your weekend recipe for glowing skin with clean formulations packed with superfoods, botanicals, and natural actives to power up your glow. Free of parabens, sulfates, added color and fragrance, the no-fuss, effortless regimen balances and revitalizes all skin types, leaving you glowing all week long.

Pure Instinct. This is Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing introduced Phone (1), its first smartphone and the gateway to its future connected and open product ecosystem. Featuring the innovative Glyph Interface, a 50 MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display and custom-built Qualcomm® Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, Nothing Phone (1) delivers speed and a smooth experience for a pre-order introductory price of INR 31,999. With a 200,000+ pre-order waitlist, and bids over $3,000 USD for the first 100 serialised units, it’s one of the most anticipated tech products in years.

Available in white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB (INR 32,999), 8GB/256GB (INR 35,999), and the 12GB/256GB (INR 38,999) For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (INR 31,999), 8GB/256GB (INR 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (INR 37,999).

Sony India launches flagship VENICE 2 digital cinema camera with a new 8.6K Full-Frame image sensor

Sony India today introduced VENICE 2, the new flagship model and latest addition to its line-up of high-end digital cinema cameras. The VENICE 2 sbuilds upon the strength of the original VENICE with new features including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors: the newly developed full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K VENICE sensor.? The VENICE 2 also inherits popular features from the original VENICE including colour science, Dual Base ISO and 8-stops of built-in ND filters.

The VENICE 2 digital cinema camera with 8.6K image sensor and VENICE 2 camera with 6K image sensor will be available in India from 18 th July 2022 onwards, price available on request.

Satiate your monsoon chai-time cravings with tastier and healthier Cornitos Crusties

Monsoon and snacks, can there be a better combination? When the sky is overcast and you can hear the thunder rumbling, it’s an instinct to get something tasty and tangy to munch on, accompanied with hot cup of Chai, of course! To keep in the spirit of the rainy season, Cornitos brings to you a tastier, tangier and healthier range of Crusties. This delectable lot of Cornitos Crusties are baked to provide you the guilt-free munching experience while enjoying the pleasant rainy season.

Shop now: https://shop.cornitos.in/collections/cornitos-crusties

Lone Wolf, beer brand enters Delhi NCR market

Atul Singh, a second-generation industrialist with diverse commercial interests, leads the group’s flagship enterprise, Venus Sugar Limited (VSL). Under its group enterprise Onkara Beverages & Hospitality Pvt Ltd – introduced Lone Wolf, a new beer brand in 2022, with a brewing facility at Amara Breweries Punjab. On May 20th, 2022, Lone Wolf products began distribution in Delhi and Haryana, and by the first week of June, they had extended into Punjab, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. For the following two years, they want to focus on expanding their influence across the rest of India.

Coffee Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ by mCaffeine

Protect your skin with India’s first powder sunscreen! Packed with the goodness of caffeine, Kaolin Clay, and Natural sunscreen agents: Almond oil & Vitamin E, this sunscreen is the highlight of the sunscreen range. It has a stronger SPF 50 PA+++ and offers advanced sun protection. An effective blend of Coffee and Caffeine, the Coffee Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ protects your skin from UV damage for up to 8 hours* and offers a natural sheer finish. Wear alone or over makeup, the built-in brush guarantees smooth and even application.

USP: UV damage repair | Oil-free & ultra soft skin | Natural sunscreen agents Priced at Rs 649/- The products are available on mCaffeine’s Website, Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Purplle and Flipkart.

Mellow Herbals new range of hair care products

A brand that does not believes in artificial and harsh chemical products – Mellow herbals, ingredients are sourced from nature’s lap to offer quality and premium Ayurvedic solutions.

The new hair care range includes:

* Herbal Bhringraj Shampoo for Normal to Oily Hair restores the natural oils and effectively helps to remove dandruff. Priced at ? 325/- only.

* Herbal Aloe vera Shampoo for Dry and Damaged hair lets your hair bounce with strength. Priced at ? 375/- only.

* Herbal Hibiscus Conditioner helps with deep conditioning to reverse hair damage. Priced at ? 495/- only.

* Almond Oil is a commitment of pure care. The oils give you healthy and strong hair as they are rich in vitamin E, minerals and healthy fats. Priced at ? 800/- only

Available on www.mellow.co.in

