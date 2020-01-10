We are a family, says Kejriwal on dropped MLAs

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the “dropped MLAs” from the list of the party candidates “are a family” and that he hoped they would remain with the party.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after Aam Aadmi Party released the list of its candidates on Tuesday for the 70 assemblies in Delhi and dropped 15 sitting MLAs.

“All parties will try (to break the 15 MLAs). But they are our family. I hope they will remain with us,” Kejriwal told media.

Among the 15 MLAs, at least two have alleged that the party is “taking money” for tickets.

Kejriwal also said that such accusations came “when people are denied a ticket”.

On reports that Kapil Mishra would contest against him, Kejriwal said people are free to contest.

He said his party was committed against crime and corruption. He also rubbished the claim that any of his MLA has a criminal background.

