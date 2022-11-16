Love seems to be blossoming between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

In the recent episode, Tina was seen asking Sajid Khan if she feels Shalin will keep her happy.

To which, Sajid replied that he feels Shalin will do everything to not keep her unhappy.

Sajid is then seen telling Shalin that he should not break Tina’s heart and that she is falling for him.

At night, Shalin sat near Tina’s bed. He held her hand and said: “We hardly know each other, we are new and I can’t lose you.”

Tina told him that both their lives are scarred.

Shalin replied : “We both are scarred, but here I am wanting to give our lives another take.”

Shalin promised to be by her side and not let her go.

20221116-113802