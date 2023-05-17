INDIA

We are decentralising administrative machinery to district level: Assam CM Himanta

The Assam government is mulling a massive administrative overhaul at the district level, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The state government is conducting a three-day conference with district commissioners in the Tinsukia district.

While attending the conference, the Chief Minister said, “We are aiming at the de-centralisation of administration from the state headquarters. The Deputy Commissioners of each district are to be equipped with the powers bestowed on the Chief Secretary-level officers. Moreover, the guardian ministers of the districts will act as the CMs in each district.”

Sarma also mentioned that it is the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decentralise the powers from the Centre to the state and district levels.

“The Prime Minister is strengthening the state machinery, and we are further shifting it to the district level,” Sarma said.

“As of now, we are transferring maximum power to the district level, and then it will go to the block level. It will help the poor people living in the rural areas, as they will never have to visit the state headquarters for any sort of work,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister mentioned that the state government has prepared a list of 300 madrassas to be shut down soon.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sarma attended a BJP party office inauguration in Tinsukia.

He said, “We have planned to build BJP offices in every district and at block level. It is our aim that each party decision will be taken from the party offices, and no individual ambition should be nurtured.”

