‘We are getting threats’: Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

The country’s top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat along with other grapplers have reached Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh yet again.

A protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament street thana but “the police officers refused to file an FIR”.

“We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don’t know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sitl on dharna at Jantar mantar till our demands are met,” wrestler said.

IANS had last month stated that the protesting wrestlers, can re-start their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers felt “cheated” and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

Notably, an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is still looking allegations levelled by the wrestlers against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment, earlier this year.

The Committee is also looking after day-to-day functioning of the federation as Brij Bhushan was asked by the Sports Ministry to not interfere.

