We are here to overthrow 40% commission govt: Kejriwal in K’taka

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to overthrow the ruling BJP in Karnataka.

Kejriwal, who arrived in Karnataka this morning to participate in a public rally in Davanagere city, told the media persons, “We are here to overthrow the 40 per cent commission BJP government.”

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Hubballi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that the 40 per cent commission government is ruling Karnataka. It needs to be overthrown. “People know what we have achieved in New Delhi. We have the objective of providing honest and clean government in the state,” he said.

“We are strengthening AAP in Karnataka,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that Karnataka farmers face similar problems like their Punjab counterparts. The central government has withdrawn the three draconian acts related to agriculture, but the Karnataka state is yet to withdraw them.

The farmers in Karnataka are committing suicides. “We have implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). But, the Karnataka government has not bothered about implementing OPS,” he maintained.

Bhagwant Mann further stated that AAP will solve the problems of the farmers. “We will bring a clean and corruption-free government in the state. Steps would be initiated to provide free electricity, eradication of unemployment and establishment of industries.”

