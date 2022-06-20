Inter Milan chief executive officer Giuseppe Marotta has said they are in talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Juventus forward Paolo Dybala.

He added that Inter Milan also have deals in place to sign Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Ajax.

“Lukaku and Dybala are our targets. We need to consider financial issues. We are in talks with these two players and we’ll be happy if we sign them. If not, we’ll consider different targets,” Marotta was quoted as saying by BBC Sports.

Earlier, it was reported that Lukaku would take a pay cut to rejoin Inter on loan, after his £97.5m move last summer. Belgium international Lukaku, 29, scored 15 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season, with eight in 26 Premier League appearances.

Argentina international Dybala, 28, is set to be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan, 33, helped Jose Mourinho’s Roma win their first-ever European trophy last season, the Europa Conference League. Onana, 26, has won three Dutch titles with Ajax but received a Uefa ban for a doping rules violation last year. He is also a free agent.

“Mkhitaryan will be official in the next few days, the same goes for Onana,” added Marotta.

20220620-192403