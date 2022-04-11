INDIA

We are Indian Muslims, have not come from Pak: K’taka Cong MLA

NewsWire
Former minister and Congress MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan on Monday said ‘they were Indian Muslims and not from Pakistan and believed in coexistence’.

“We are not Muslims from Pakistan…Peace and coexistence is our first priority. We are Indian Muslims,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Khan charged the ruling BJP for communalising the youth’s murder case in his constituency.

“We are living with honour and we will continue to live with dignity in future. We have not come from Pakistan,” he reiterated.

Khan, who is one among the prominent Muslim leaders in the state, charged that ruling BJP was carrying out politics out of deaths also.

“This is wrong. My constituency witnessed one or the other communal clashes before I was elected. No communal incident has been reported for a long time after. BJP is planning to create clashes in the constituency and using the murder case of Chandru for vote bank politics,” he alleged.

Chandru, a youth was murdered last week following a road rage case. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the murder took place as youth did not speak Urdu. The home minister later apologised for the statement.

The case had been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), after the ruling BJP leaders slammed the police department refusing to accept their report that the murder was due to road rage incident. The BJP leaders also visited the house of the deceased to pay condolences to the family.

“I will not let BJP vitiate the atmosphere. Bengaluru Police Commissioner has clarified about the murder. BJP is still trying to play a communal card in connection with the incident, he stated.

20220411-130402

