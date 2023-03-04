INDIA

We are on a mission to provide global standard education to our children: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is on a mission to provide global standard education to the children with the provision of all modern facilities.

Patnaik said this while inaugurating Utkal Gourav International School in Berunapadi of Odisha’s Keonjhar district on virtual platform.

Citing the school transformation programme of his government, Patnaik said, “We have transformed more than 4000 schools with smart class rooms, modern libraries, laboratories, facilities for sports, and about 3000 schools are in progress under 5T school transformation.”

Congratulating the founders and the mentors for leading an initiative to transform education, he said that it is a system of education that aims at physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of our future generation.

The Chief Minister further said that modern education provides us knowledge to understand the world around us, and use it to our advantage for sustaining seamless growth.

“However, as human beings, we also need to look within. We also have our emotional and spiritual needs. Therefore, we must come together to create a model world civilization where each child from the villages and cities in India would be able to develop material efficiency along with spiritual magnificence,” he stated.

Under the Mo School programme, the state government is connecting former students to their alma maters, where they are contributing to the growth of education in their schools.

“The objective is to involve an entire society in our education, our development process. As a society, we all must take responsibility and grow together,” he added.

