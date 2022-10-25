INDIA

We are proud of him: Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

NewsWire
0
0

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy wished Rishi Sunak on being appointed as the UK prime minister.

Reacting to son-in-law Sunak’s victory, Murthy on Tuesday said that “he was proud of him and wished him success”.

“Congratulations to Rishi. We are confident that he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak’s elevation.

Bommai said the Britishers ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.

“Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” he said.

20221025-092005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Black Kite rescued from south Delhi colony

    KCR on Bihar visit today to meet CM Nitish Kumar

    NIA FIR reveals D-company’s sinister plan against India

    2 Lower primary school students test positive for norovirus in Kerala