We are proud of the Indian-American community: Stamford Mayor

Lauding the role of the Indian diaspora in the US, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said that she is proud of the community for making enormous contributions to diverse fields, from education to business, arts and culture.

“How proud we are of the Indian-American community and the rich contributions brought to our city for so many years  everything, from education to business, innovation, arts and culture as well as the organisation’s activities have brought so much vibrancy to our city,” Simmons said.

In 2022, the Mayor had proclaimed August 15 as ‘India Day’ in Stamford to commemorate India’s Independence.

Simmons, who was present to administer the oath of office to the newly-elected office-bearers of Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO)  Connecticut, said she looks forward to working with the organisation and supporting its initiatives to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

GOPIO-CT, a non-partisan organisation catering to the Indian diaspora, also raised $5,000 for the victims of the Turkey earthquake, and sent food, tent, clothes, baby formulae, and orthopedic supplies to the battered region.

“The Indian diaspora is proud of its achievement in the political arena as well as in the corporate world with many persons of Indian origin heading large multinational companies,” said GOPIO founder Thomas Abraham.

According to estimates, there are about 24,000 Indians in Connecticut, spread across suburbs such as Rocky Hill, Glastonbury and Newington. They have also built a significant population in the suburbs of Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties.

