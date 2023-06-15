Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday came out strongly against the Centre, and said that the DMK was ready for a direct fight with the BJP.

In a video message on Thursday, Stalin said, “Do not taunt DMK persons. We too know all kinds of politics. This is not a threat, it’s a warning.”

The Chief Minister in an explanatory video to his party cadres said, “BJPs way of politics is to arrest opposition party leaders using central agencies like ED and CBI. Several leaders, including Manish Sisodia, D.K. Shivakumar, P. Chidambaram, Sanjay Raut have been treated in the same manner.”

Stalin alleged that raids were not happening in states ruled by the BJP and wondered as to why there was no action during the AIADMK regime till 2021.

He also came out strongly against AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and said that he has no right to criticise Senthil Balaji.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, the DMK is entering into an all-out war against the BJP and is likely to flip up the victim card against the arrest of Senthil Balaji.

20230615-154403