We are winning by huge margin: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) As the polling ended on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said his party is winning by a huge margin.

In a tweet in Hindi, he thanked all the party workers for working tirelessly.

“Voting ended! Hearty congratulations to all the workers! All have worked from early morning till late at night, and some worked 24 hours in the last few days. This election was a proof of how selfless and strong is our relationship. We are winning by a huge margin. Salute to the hard work of all colleagues,” Sisodia said.

Most exit polls have projected AAP to win the elections.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assemby ended on Saturday. The results will be declared on February 11.

–IANS

nks/prs