SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that while his party supported action against criminals, there should be no discrimination in dealing with such elements.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed to provide a list of top 10 criminals in the state despite him having publicly asked for it at various forums.

The state government is clearly taking action on the basis of caste and religion of criminals, he added.

“The Chief Minister has withdrawn cases that were pending against him. The rising count of deaths in police custody has created a record of sorts. Under the BJP regime, the conduct of the administration is also not judicious,” Akhilesh said.

“How can law and order and administration improve when the government has to depend on temporary state police chief and chief secretaries on service extensions? The common man on the street is afraid of facing police encounters. When the Chief Minister talks of ‘thok do’, it sends signals of a weak government and encourages the corrupt officials to misuse their posts.”

The BJP is trying to create a sense of mistrust and terror among the people at large which is not good, he added.

Akhilesh further said: “The government is indulging in conspiracies, in their bid to silence the opposition by showing them the fear of the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department.”

He said that a false picture was being created that investment was coming to the state, but no one was giving details of the number of industries which have come up and the jobs that these new industries have generated.

“The BJP had promised jobs to youth every year. They should make public the details of jobs that they have given to the youth”

The SP president noted the state government talked about the $1 trillion economy with much hype, it was time for the government to tell the people how they plan to achieve this goal.

They should tell the people the roadmap to the $1 trillion economy, he added.

