We brought positive politics in the country: AAP Goa

Goa unit AAP president Amit Palekar on Wednesday said that his party has brought positive politics in the country even as political rivals tried to derail them.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Amit Palekar said: “Despite all attempts by political rivals to derail the AAP, it has brought out positive politics in the country.”

“Due to the heightened responsibility that came with gaining national status, we will now focus on fortifying our party in order to provide the people of Goa with a better future. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, frequently compares corruption to cancer. AAP Goa has consistently opposed corruption in the state of Goa, and we will do so in the future,” Palekar said.

AAP leader Deepak Singla while expressing his gratitude to supporters and volunteers said: “AAP has achieved national status in such a short period, which proves that the ‘Kejriwal Model’ is the future of governance in India.

“AAP formed the government in Delhi three times. Last year, it formed the government in Punjab. States like Gujarat and Goa have given us enormous support. It was only through the hard work of our leaders and volunteers that we were able to achieve national status in such a short period,” Singla said.

AAP Vice President Valmiki Naik said that when the party was formed, many people did not even believe it would have a single MLA.

“Today, AAP has grown to be a national party. During the formation of AAP in Goa, we had nothing. In the beginning, the AAP Youth Wing raised funds through the Car Washing Program. We have come a long way. The AAP has not only dreamt of a corruption-free India, but also worked to make it happen,” he said.

