‘We don’t get tired of it’: Beth Mooney wants to keep winning ICC trophies

After clinching a record-extending sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run win over South Africa, Australia opener Beth Mooney believes that her side does not get tired of winning ICC titles and is hopeful that the team “can keep piling up those trophies.”

Mooney top-scored with an unbeaten 74 off 53 as Australia posted 156/6, and a brilliant bowling display saw South Africa stifled in their chase, with the Proteas falling 20 runs short of their target on Sunday.

Sunday’s triumph was Australia’s third consecutive T20 World Cup title, and their sixth overall from eight editions across the last 14 years.

They have won every tournament on offer since the 2018 T20 World Cup in the West Indies, including the 2020 event in Australia, the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand and last year’s Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham.

After the win, when asked how many more titles this current Australian team might have in them, Mooney said: “As many as there is out there, I think.”

Lanning’s side remains holders of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 50-over Women’s World Cup titles.

“We don’t get tired of it. Something we speak about as a group is making sure we’re always evolving along the way. I think we’ve seen in this tournament there are teams around the world getting better and better as the years go on and we know that we’re being hunted,” Mooney was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“People are looking at us for what we do and how we go about it, so certainly it won’t last forever, but we’ll enjoy it for as long as we can and hopefully we can keep piling up those trophies,” she added.

