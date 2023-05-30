SOUTH ASIAWORLD

‘We don’t talk to anarchists, arsonists’, Pak PM tells PTI

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed unwillingness on behalf of his government for a dialogue with his predecessor Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) owing to the PTI-led nationwide riots and protests, media reports said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister acknowledged that dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve, The News reported.

“Many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus,” the premier said.

But he also said that there is a major difference when it comes to the Khan-led party.

“The anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the state do not qualify for a dialogue. They should rather be held to account for their militant actions,” Sharif said, The News reported.

Deposed Prime Minister Khan — who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year — had said that he is ready to speak to “anyone who is in power” after his party’s top leaders began jumping ship following the May 9 riots triggered by his arrest.

Khan had also said that he is forming a committee which will talk to “anyone who is in power” on two things.

“If it helps the country according to ‘them’, I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October,” Khan had said about the objective of the committee, The News reported.

The PTI had last week announced the constitution of a seven-member team for negotiating with the incumbent government on the direction of its Chairman.

20230530-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘One key solution to India-Pak disputes is through transit trade’

    More than half a million Afghan migrants heading for Europe

    SL tightens security over 2nd anniversary of Easter bombings

    37% of Pakistan’s population hit by poverty after floods in 118...