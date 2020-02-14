We enjoy the atmosphere on field: Mithali Raj

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANSlife) Indian women’s cricket ODI captain Mithali Raj made her debut on the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, turning showstopper for designer Payal Singhal in association with Corcal Bone and Beauty.

Mithali, who sashayed the ramp wearing a pale blush off shoulder top and lehenga on Saturday, told IANSlife: “It’s a very different experience. I’m quite excited. I had one rehearsal to get the feel. I had done some charity shows. So, I had a little bit of experience. But I’m not a pro in this. But I hope that experience helped.”

Playing in front of thousands of spectators and walking the ramp in front of a new audience, how the experiences are? She replied: “The experience is pretty much the same because you have to focus on what you do here the focus is on the walk. You have to follow what you are told to do. At the same time, I enjoy the experience. When we are in the field we enjoy the atmosphere.”

Commenting on the collection called “Parvaneh” (Persian for ‘Butterfly’), Mithali said: “It’s nice because it’s wearable and you can wear it to occasions. It has a streak of tradition and at the same time modernity in it. You feel very comfortable wearing them.”

The line-up comprised contemporary ensembles like modernised trousers, layered shararas, dhoti salwars, low crotch pants and churidaars with an ’80s bent. These have been teamed with short jackets in georgette, Chanderi and organza in a colour palette than spans across classic black and white punctuated with grey, rose pink, powder blue and turmeric yellow. Bandhani, abla, ikat, kantha, kashida and gota patti were revisited.

Speaking on why she chose Mithali to close the show for her, Payal said: “It was Mithali’s debut on the runway and I was so excited to be the one to be able to do it. I fought for her. I really wanted her to be the face of what we were doing. Mithali is stunning. She looks pretty and she is fit, strong. She was a dream showstoppper.”

She added: “What you saw Mithali wearing was a very powerful outfit. It was hassle free. She loves comfortable clothes and so do I. It was not something which was fussy. But it did not compromise on beauty just because it was comfortable.”

