India’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said with the current set of players India have, “we stand a strong chance of winning the T20 world cup this time”.

Karthik said that being a disciplined student of cricket he would love to reprise his role again in the Indian jersey on the ground.

Karthik has represented India in a number of roles since 2004, including wicket-keeper, flamboyant opener, solid middle-order batsman, and clinical finisher.

In the ongoing IPL, he has played a key role in RCB’s current success with his batting and wicket-keeping skills and has emerged as a promising name for playing eleven for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karthik was appointed as the brand ambassador of Gizmore, India’s accessories and fitness gear brand.

