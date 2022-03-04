SPORTSCRICKET

We have got a group where a lot of the learning happens off the park: Hesson

By NewsWire
0
7

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), believes that the majority of learning within the team happens outside the playing arena. He added that this can happen when players build trust within themselves about having honest conversations.

“If you build trust with players that they can have those honest conversations with each other as well, I think we’ve got a group where a lot of the learning happens off the park. If you can help build that environment where it’s a learning environment but not always a coaching environment, where the subtle conversations that are happening all around us are probably the most valuable,” said Hesson on ‘RCB Podcast’.

Hesson shed light on how the youngsters in the side can take advantage of the learning environment through listening to stalwarts like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. “That only happens when people aren’t constantly worried about their own spot or worried about themselves. I think that’s where you can gain an advantage, that shared knowledge.

“You sit around a room and Virat’s (Kohli) talking batting, just in a very informal way to 2 or 3, it doesn’t get better than that. Or when AB (de Villiers) is chatting with the batter at the back end talking about what he was thinking about when he was finishing this game.”

Kohli was one of the three retained players by RCB while de Villiers quit all forms of the game after IPL 2021 ended. The upcoming edition of IPL will be played from March 26 to May 29 in Mumbai and Pune.

Hesson further spoke about how listening to other crucial RCB players did help the youngsters. “And they’ll pick out little parts that will help their game. Siraj talking about his wrist position with some of the younger guys coming through, or Yuzi (Chahal) talking about getting in the battle and how he responds when he’s under pressure.

“He also talks about when and why he takes the risks that he does, they’re highly calculated. And just having those, sharing those discussions with those players in an informal way grow the group. So, I think that’s probably a big part where you can get that advantage.”

20220304-123601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.