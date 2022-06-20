The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which runs the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Monday said that CoA has not authorised anyone to make any statement on its behalf.

The CoA added that the statements made by some individuals must be reflecting the personal views of those persons.

“The committee has noticed that some individuals have made certain statements with regard to the working of the AIFF and its office bearers. The said statements must be reflecting the personal views of those persons as the Committee of the Administrators has not authorised anyone to make any statement on its behalf,” the CoA said in a statement.

“By an order dated May 18th, 2022, the Honourable Supreme Court has appointed a Committee of Administrators — Justice Anil Dave (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. SY Qureshi (Former Chief Election Commissioner), and Mr. Bhaskar Ganguli (Former Indian Football Captain) — to look after the administration of AIFF, to suggest amendments in the Constitution of AIFF as suggested by the Honourable Supreme Court, and holding the next election in accordance with the new constitution as framed under the supervision of the Honourable Supreme Court,” it added.

“The committee would like to conclude the work entrusted to it by the Honourable Court as soon as possible, and in the process of doing so, the draft constitution of AIFF which might be prepared by the Committee of Administrators would be placed before the Honourable Supreme Court. The said suggestions would be appropriately considered by the Honourable Supreme Court on 15th July as directed by the Honourable Court,” the CoA said.

“The Committee of the Administrators (CoA) will do the needful for holding an election as per the new constitution suggested by the Honourable Supreme Court as soon as possible and thereafter, the Constitution shall be placed before the AIFF General Body for its approval,” it added.

The CoA has appointed Sunando Dhar as an acting general secretary, who would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Federation as Kushal Das has proceeded on leave on account of his health issues. It added that Nilanjan Datta, director of media, would be the spokesperson of AIFF.

The CoA said that the committee would also be working with the assistance and cooperation of all stakeholders, including Football Sports Development Ltd, State Associations, Sports Authority of India, FIFA, AFC, etc., for the benefit of Indian Football.

